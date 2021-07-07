Back-to-Back Champs: Tampa Bay Lightning Win Stanley Cup

Ross Colton scored off a pass from David Savard on Wednesday to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup title.

Savard set up Colton's goal with 6:33 left in the second to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after two periods in Game 5 of the final Wednesday night. The lead held up.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Colton stunted the momentum Montreal had built in the second period and put more than 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena one step closer to party time.

Colton and Savard were the only two players in the Tampa Bay lineup without their names engraved on the Stanley Cup. Colton is a rookie who wasn't with the Lightning in the bubble last year, while Savard was a veteran trade-deadline acquisition who had never made it past the second round of the playoffs before.

The two unlikely heroes got it done on the scoresheet while Tampa's 2020 trade pickups, Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, were buzzing all over the ice and flustering the Canadiens. Coleman had a quality scoring chance in front, laid a big hit on Montreal's Nick Suzuki and drew a penalty — all in the first period.

But the second belonged to the Canadiens until Colton scored. An unsuccessful power play gave them momentum and tiled the ice toward Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is undefeated after a loss on each of the past two playoff runs.