Conard girls basketball senior breaks town scoring records

West Hartford Public Schools have a new all-time girls basketball scoring leader.

She broke yet another record on Tuesday night.

Emily Knowles, a senior at Conard High School, had 40 points on Tuesday night, beating her own previous school record (38) for most points in a single game.

We spoke with Emily, her coach and teammates about their success so far and what they hope to accomplish.

Laurie Cersosimo, head coach of girls basketball at Conard High School, said she has coached some amazing players in her six years as a head coach, but Knowles is special.

"She is the best player I have ever coached," Cersosimo said.

Which is saying a lot coming from Cersosimo, who coached Azaiyah Felder, the previous all-time leader in scoring.

Felder went on to play Division 1 basketball at Baylor University.

“It's really exciting to see all these women be successful in girls sports and girls basketball," Cersosimo said. "And Emily is a token to that.”

Knowles thanks her coach for her growth as a player.

"From my freshman year to my progression now, I've definitely picked it up," Knowles said. "And a lot of that is from coach who has pushed me.”

Knowles broke the all-time West Hartford Public Schools scoring record on Dec. 28, 2024, against Southington.

On Tuesday night, Knowles broke her own record of most points scored in a single game with 40 against Bristol Eastern.

Knowles told us where her passion for the sport of basketball comes from.

"I grew up in a basketball family. My dad played basketball in high school, and all my siblings played when we were younger," Knowles said. "And I still play with my siblings and my sisters on the team."

Her sister, a sophomore on the team, is one of the many teammates who Knowles credits for her success.

“I started to pick it up last year," Knowles said. "And it was my team that helped me get there.”

All three captains said the chemistry they have on the court has been building for years.

Courtney McPhee, also a senior captain, said they have been playing together for as long as she can remember.

"We've been playing together forever, and she's one of my best friends. So, we always know each other is on the court, and we find each other, and we know exactly what the other one is thinking, so it's really fun to play with her," McPhee said.

Nicole Gorman, another captain for the Red Wolves, said she knew Emily was special at a young age.

“You could tell in fifth grade she was going to be an amazing player,” Gorman said.

And now they are an amazing team, with only one loss on the season.

After losing in the semi-finals last year against Sacred Heart, they tell us how they can win it all this year.

“We need to work together to be successful. And this group is a demonstration of that,” Cersosimo said.

Knowles will be taking her talents to Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The Red Wolves (7-1) take on E.O. Smith for a home game on Friday night at 6:45 p.m.