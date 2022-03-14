Conn. Football Fans React to Tom Brady's Return From Retirement

Fans of Tom Brady are rejoicing after hearing the news that he’s returning from retirement after just 40 days.

Brady tweeted about his return on Sunday saying, "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“Die hard Patriots fan, kind of glad he’s coming back,” said Richard Casa, a Patriots fan from Bristol.

“I think it's awesome that he's coming out of retirement and I hope he does get another ring because he played very well last year. So you love to see it. Love to see, I'm excited. Truly. It's beautiful thing,” said Brendan Sharkis, a Ravens Fan from Tolland. “Even as a Ravens fan, you got to respect it. I mean, it's Tom Brady.”

Eagles and Cowboys fans who spoke with NBC Connecticut also respect Brady’s accomplishments.

“Tom Brady coming back, that’s a big shocker, but then again, it’ll give more excitement to the game,” said Chet Rivera, an Eagles fan from West Hartford.

“He's a competitor and most guys have played football always want to stick in the field. So not surprised. He's pretty healthy. We can sustain it, so good for him,” said Luis Lumpris, a Cowboys fan from Tolland.

But others are ragging on Brady, pointing out his retirement was shorter than the MLB lockout.

Giants fan Joe Dunay from Tolland is just flat out tired of hearing about brady.

“Should have stayed retired,” Dunay said.

This will be Brady’s 23rd season in the NFL and he’s won seven super bowl rings between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.