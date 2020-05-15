Connecticut Hammerheads Feeling Right at Home in Connecticut

The Major League Lacrosse season is on hold right now due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Connecticut Hammerheads are staying ready for their first game.

The new franchise will play its home games at Fairfield University and they’ve added some players with Connecticut ties to the roster. New Canaan native Michael Kraus signed a 2-year deal after being drafted second overall in the MLL Draft.

“The rich tradition of lacrosse in Connecticut and it is one of the hot beds, I think for a long time of lacrosse, so we’re excited to start the franchise there and start our quest for the Steinfeld Trophy in Connecticut,” said head coach Bill Warder.

Even it remains uncertain when the season will begin, the team is already making an impact in the community.

“There’s been a lot of excitement so far even just talking to certain teams and certain youth organizations around the area,” said Hammerheads attack Bradley Voight. “The interest is definitely there and it definitely motivates us even more.”