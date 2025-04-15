Connecticut Sun drafts three new players

The Connecticut Sun drafted three players in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Aneesah Morrow, a forward from Louisiana State University, was the seventh pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night.

The Chicago native played her freshman and sophomore seasons at DePaul University before transferring to LSU for her last two seasons.

She set an LSU single season record with 1,211 minutes played, according to the Sun.

Saniya Rivers, a guard from North Carolina State University, was the eighth pick in the draft.

The Wilmington, North Carolina native helped North Carolina State to an ACC regular season title in 2025 and the program’s first Final Four appearance, in 2024, since the 1998 season, according to the Connecticut Sun.

Rayah Marshall, a center and forward from the University of Southern California, was the 25th pick. Connecticut Sun.

The team said the Los Angeles native is the eighth player in USC women’s basketball history to surpass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds during her final season with the program.

She also helped lead her team to back-to-back NCAA Elite Eight appearances in 2024 and 2025, the 2024 Pac-12 tournament and 2025 Big-Ten regular season championship title, according to the Sun.

The Connecticut Sun's 2025 home opener is on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena. You can find the schedule here.