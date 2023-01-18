Connecticut Sun Players Spend Off Season Giving Back to Local Communities

The Connecticut Sun have been busy this week making roster moves. On Monday, the team traded Jonquel Jones to New York and Jasmine Thomas to LA. But a couple of Sun players have been busy all off season in a different way.

Dijonai Carrington and Courtney Williams have hit just about every corner of Connecticut in an effort not only to give back, but to grow the game, too.

“We go out to especially underprivileged, underserved communities with kids who look like us,” Carrington said. “Just them being excited to see us, us being excited to see them...To be that person now is like wow, it's special.”

The WNBA players have spent time at meet and greets, basketball clinics and community donation drives. They’ve given their time to the Salvation Army, Girls on the Run, schools in Bridgeport, Meriden and Hartford.

Williams and Carrington even stopped by to drop the puck at a Connecticut Whale game, supporting the state’s other professional women’s sports team.

Their calendar has been busy, but, Carrington said, it's well worth it.