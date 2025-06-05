Connecticut Sun struggling at start of rebuild with losses in six of first seven games

Tina Charles returned to the Connecticut Sun knowing the franchise was rebuilding. The WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder didn’t care because it was a chance to come full circle with the team that drafted her No. 1 in 2010.

So far on the court it's been a rough start to the season for the Sun, who have lost six of their first seven games, including suffering the worst defeat in franchise history in their last outing — a 48-point loss to New York.

“I thought worse off this would happen,” Charles said. “You have whole new players, a new coach, a new system. I knew there was going to be growing pains as a team and as coaches, but I think we’ve been able to have good conversations in the sense of what needs to be our approach.”

It's not a real surprise that the Sun are struggling. Connecticut lost all five starters from last season’s team that made it to at least the playoff semifinals for the sixth consecutive season. No team in WNBA history has had as much changeover from one year to the next as the Sun have had.

Charles and Marina Mabrey are two of the veteran players on the squad that's still searching for its identity.

“This is a new cycle for us and we are not a finished product so we had to understand sometimes we have some bad days,” first-year Connecticut coach Rachid Meziane said after the loss to New York. “Try to fix and reduce our mistakes.”

Connecticut has lost its six games by an average of 21.7 points — the worst in the league.

Even with the struggles, Charles is hoping to be a mentor for some of the younger players such as Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aneesah Morrow. Morrow was the No. 7 pick in the draft this season.

“I get to do what I love. I get to do it back with the organization that believed in me first,” Charles said. “Get to impact them. Just to see the growth within my players, not just as basketball players, but as a woman off the court. That’s really what the goal is. I’m just more so happy that I’m able to impact these guys, especially Olivia and just what her future is going to look like.”

Off the court the team's future is unclear. The Mohegan Tribe, which owns the franchise, is exploring a potential sale of the team. It hired an investment bank to explore the possibility, which may lead to a relocation of the franchise. If the Sun do end up moving, one potential destination could be Boston. The Sun played a regular-season game there last year that sold out. The team will face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in Boston in July.

The group in Boston that includes former NBA player Michael Carter-Williams, which is interested in getting a franchise in Massachusetts' capital, declined to comment to The Associated Press at this time when asked if it was interested in buying the Sun.