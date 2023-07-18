Connecticut Sun's Carrington cashes in on confidence

The all-star break is over and its back to work for the Connecticut Sun. The team returns to action on a three-game win streak with a busy week ahead: three games in six days.

One player who has continued to be on the rise is third-year guard Dijonai Carrington. She was noticeably absent from the floor as the season started.

Behind the scenes, new head coach Stephanie White and teammate Dewanna Bonner challenged Carrington to play up to her potential.

“I was honestly just caught off guard. So when things like that happen I think it kind of just shakes you a little bit,” said Carrington. “And that's really what it was. I think it was like a shake a little bit like 'alright, this is what's happening' and if I don't change something, this is going to be the outcome for the rest of the season and that's not what I want.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Carrington told NBC Connecticut that she wasn’t where they expected her to be after recovering from an offseason injury. She’s worked her way back from injury before, she’s torn both ACLs in the past, but said she needed to lean into something else that was familiar: her confidence.

“So I just started getting in the gym, getting extra reps in and watching old film of myself,” said Carrington. “Reminding myself that I can do this, not just as the college level, not just at AAU, but in this league. Just reminding myself of my capabilities and that I belong here.”

The Sun’s next home game is July 20 at 11:30 a.m. against the Atlanta Dream.