Connecticut Whale Set to Host Alzheimer's Awareness Game

The Connecticut Whale welcomes the Toronto Six this weekend for two games in Simsbury.

Saturday's contest is also a game for a cause near to some players' hearts. It's their annual Alzheimer's Awareness Game in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut.

For players like Janine Weber, it's a game she looks forward to, thinking about how Alzheimer's has impacted her family.

"For me, I think about my grandma more," Weber said. "It comes up as we prepare for this weekend. You know, we're playing in special jerseys for that game, and I think it's a good way to honor."

Saturday's Alzheimer's Awareness game begins at 7 p.m.