COVID Rules, Vaccine Guidelines for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL

A recent surge in the Delta variant has caused cities and organizations, including sports teams, to reinstate certain health and safety protocols.

A pair of National Football League teams recently announced mask mandates in their stadiums, while the National Hockey League has seen a team require proof of vaccination for entry into games. Leagues have also adopted various policies in regards to vaccinations for players and staff members.

Here is how each of the four major American professional sports leagues have approached COVID-19 with the rise in the Delta variant:

Current COVID protocols for NFL teams, fans

Thirteen NFL franchises did not host fans at all last year. All 32 teams were cleared for full capacity for the 2021 NFL season.

The NFL has not made the vaccine mandatory for players, but it will not be accomodating COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players that lead to a game cancellation in 2021-22.

The league sent a memo to all 32 teams in July that said if a game cannot be rescheduled during the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will be credited with a loss in a forfeit.

On top of that, no players on either team will be paid for the canceled game. The team with the outbreak will then be forced to cover financial losses and be subject to possible discipline from the league.

The Steelers announced on Monday that fans are required to bring masks for Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. No proof of vaccination is required to get into Heinz Field.

The New Orleans Saints became the first team to require a proof of vaccination or negative test result for spectators. Fans will also be required to wear a mask at the Caesars Superdome unless they are eating or drinking. The mandate was announced by New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell on Aug. 12.

The Saints will still welcome full crowds to home games, beginning with a preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, Aug. 23.

The city of Philadelphia announced a new mask mandate on Aug. 11 requiring masks for non-seated outdoor events. The Eagles later announced that, in accordance with the city's new policies and mandates, fans and staff will be required to wear masks when visiting indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field, but not when they're sitting or standing in outdoor spaces.

The Buffalo Bills were initially going to require proof of vaccination for home games in accordance with Erie County requirements. However, that requirement was rescinded in June due to a low caseload.

The COVID-19 vaccine remains a contentious issue in the league. While some players have opposed the league’s policy on vaccinations, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera blasted the spread of misinformation surrounding the vaccine.

Will COVID surge impact MLB players, fans at games

The MLB has been actively dealing with the fluctuation in mask and vaccine mandates in real time this season. In fact, several teams are offering COVID-19 vaccines at stadiums during games!

The league announced in June that 23 of their teams had reached the 85 percent vaccinated threshold. When the season began, the U.S. was experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and an all-time low in positive cases since the start of the pandemic. This led to a relaxation in mask mandates, in particular for outdoor events like baseball games.

However, vaccination rates have slowed and positive cases have seen an uptick, leading many U.S. cities to implement indoor mask mandates and vaccination requirements for events. Given that many MLB games take place outdoors, it’s unclear so far if MLB fans will be affected by new rules.

However, it’s likely to be a moving target in the coming weeks and months as the season continues.

NBA COVID protocols, guidelines ahead of Oct. 19 start date

The NBA enforced different COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players at Summer League, which returned to Las Vegas this month after being canceled in the 2020 offseason. A game on Aug. 8 between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers was postponed due to health and safety protocols, but the rest of the event has gone on without any more postponements. There is a mask mandate in place for fans in attendance.

The NBA draft was held in person in July after being a virtual event in 2020. The NBA draft combine also took place in June after being canceled in its entirety in 2020 due to the pandemic.

NBA teams began ramping up their attendance numbers throughout the season with some teams reaching full capacity in their arenas by the end. The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Finals on July 20 with a full crowd in the arena and 65,000 fans outside in the Deer District.

The league has not announced its COVID-19 policy for the 2021-22 regular season, which begins on Oct. 19. It is slated to be the NBA’s first 82-game schedule since the 2018-19 season.

NHL players, personnel reportedly required to be vaccinated for 2021-22 season

The NHL reportedly sent a memo on Aug. 13 to all teams stating that players and personnel close to the players will be required to be vaccinated to start the 2021-22 season.

NHL sent a memo updating vaccination requirements to its teams: "Any person whose job, role, position or access entails or entitles them to have personal interactions (within 12 feet) with Club Hockey Operations personnel (including Players) are required to be Fully Vaccinated."

It remains to be seen whether fans will also be required to be vaccinated to attend games this season. However, the Winnipeg Jets are believed to be the first team to require proof of vaccination to attend games when they issued their statement on Aug. 11.

Statement from True North Sports + Entertainment regarding venue vaccination policy.



Statement from True North Sports + Entertainment regarding venue vaccination policy.

In the statement, the Jets expressed their season ticket holders widely preferred a vaccine requirement, which prompted the organization to make their decision.

Across the U.S. and Canada, many cities are requiring masks, and in some cases vaccines as well, for indoor events. With hockey games taking place indoors, it’s fair to assume the city’s regulations will apply to fans at NHL games regardless of whether the league decides to weigh in.