Dak Prescott Gives Cowboys Early Lead Over Buccaneers in Wild Card Game

The Cowboys are looking to defeat Tom Brady for the first time in franchise history

By Mike Gavin

Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys took a rare lead over Tom Brady.

The Cowboys entered their NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday having never defeated Brady, going 0-7 during the quarterback's 23-year career.

But, after the game opened with four consecutive three-and-outs, it was Dallas that struck first as Dak Prescott found Dalton Schultz for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 6-0 lead.

The extra-point attempt by Brett Maher was missed wide right. 

The Cowboys added to their lead after safety Jayron Kearse intercepted Brady in the end zone on the first play of the second quarter. Prescott then capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal for a 12-0 lead with 6:13 left in the half.

Maher again missed the extra-point attempt wide right.

The Cowboys are seeking their first playoff victory since Jan. 5, 2019, against the Seattle Seahawks. The winner of the Cowboys-Bucs game advances to play the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the divisional round

