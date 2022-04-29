Criss Angel Escapes Straightjacket to Kick Off Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

Criss Angel escapes straightjacket to kick off Day 2 of NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The hopes of prospects weren’t the only things hanging in the balance at the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

To kick off Day 2 of the annual event, Criss Angel escaped a straightjacket while chained well above the draft stage in Las Vegas.

Seriously. Check it out for yourself:

Somehow, this isn’t the first time Angel has done the act at an NFL event. The 54-year-old magician executed a similar escape at Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears in October:

And Criss Angel gets out of a straight jacket while dancing over the field... pic.twitter.com/ChVQsLd2Zb — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 10, 2021

As could be expected after such a bizarre start to the night, Twitter got off plenty of jokes following Angel’s act::

Live look at Criss Angel pic.twitter.com/AQ830e8DPs — Mr. Kelce - Sixers Playoff Edition (@captbeardguy) April 29, 2022

[Criss Angel escapes from the straightjacket and turns into Roger Goodell]



Welcome to Night 2 of the NFL Draft here in Las Vegas! — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) April 29, 2022

Early 2022 Criss Angel projection:



0 targets

1 reception

99 yards

1 TD — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 29, 2022

I took a nap and appear to have woken up in 2004 because I’m pretty sure I just saw Criss Angel on TV — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) April 29, 2022

Now, let’s see which teams have something up their sleeves in Rounds 2 and 3.