Cromwell

Cromwell Twin Golfers Qualify for Kids Golf World Championship

NBC Universal, Inc.

All of the top golfers in the world are in New England right now for the U.S. Open, but be on the lookout for these future stars from Cromwell!

Ava and Levi Oh are 7-year-old twins who both just qualified for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships. It'll be played at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Golf runs in the family for the siblings and they took a liking to the game right away.

NBC Connecticut
Ava Oh
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They can't wait for the entire experience, playing with the best junior golfers in the country.

"I'm happy because I have new friends to meet," said Levi Oh.

NBC Connecticut
Levi Oh

"I feel special and happy," said Ava Oh.

Local

school security 43 mins ago

Lyme-Old Lyme to Arm School Security Guards

new haven 57 mins ago

Police Investigate Triple Shooting in New Haven

They started with $5 plastic golf balls from Target. They just started playing competitive golf last spring, so it's only been a year," said mom Sally Sohn.

Pinehurst is actually Sohn's hometown, so she will get to watch her kids play on the same course where she grew up competing.

The U.S. Kids Golf World Championships run from Aug. 4 to 6.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Cromwellsportsgolfkids golf world championshiptwin golfers
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us