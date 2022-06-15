Cromwell Twin Golfers Qualify for Kids Golf World Championship

All of the top golfers in the world are in New England right now for the U.S. Open, but be on the lookout for these future stars from Cromwell!

Ava and Levi Oh are 7-year-old twins who both just qualified for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships. It'll be played at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Golf runs in the family for the siblings and they took a liking to the game right away.

They can't wait for the entire experience, playing with the best junior golfers in the country.

"I'm happy because I have new friends to meet," said Levi Oh.

"I feel special and happy," said Ava Oh.

They started with $5 plastic golf balls from Target. They just started playing competitive golf last spring, so it's only been a year," said mom Sally Sohn.

Pinehurst is actually Sohn's hometown, so she will get to watch her kids play on the same course where she grew up competing.

The U.S. Kids Golf World Championships run from Aug. 4 to 6.

