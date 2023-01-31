CT Girls Flag Football Team Heading to Pro Bowl Games in Nevada

A Connecticut flag football team is preparing for a big opportunity at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

The 12U Lady Matrix girl's flag football team qualified for the national tournament by winning in Orlando. Two players, Hailey Morgan from Vernon and Syniah Harding from Windsor, were selected to the U.S. National Team.

“I get to be in Vegas and I get to play with my team in Vegas and I get to meet people," Morgan said.

“It feels really good because I get an opportunity,” Harding said. “I’m really proud to represent Connecticut because our town is really small.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Four other teams, including the 8U and 10U also competed in Orlando, with the 12U team earning the trip to Las Vegas.

“It’s huge for the program overall,” said Lady Matrix coach Jose Rosario, who goes by Coach Gor.

“All five teams were really competitive and we’re just trying to create an avenue for these girls and show the world that girls can play to," he continued.

The tournament begins on Friday, Feb. 3 and continues on Saturday with the NFL Flag championships.