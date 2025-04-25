CT native Tyler Booker is picked in first round of NFL draft

Connecticut native Tyler Booker has been selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

You could see the joy and emotion in Booker's face as his NFL dreams become a reality.

Booker is a ‘Boy❗️



📺: 2025 #NFLDraft April 24-26 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/PneNhT3icZ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 25, 2025

Booker, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard was the 12th overall pick.

He just turned 21 years old a couple of weeks ago. Booker grew up in New Haven and went to St. Luke's in Canaan before transferring to IMG Academy.

Booker chose to play college football at Alabama and was an All-American last season.

Now, he's heading to the Dallas Cowboys - the next step in an already amazing football journey.

Booker continues to give back to Connecticut and the city of New Haven by hosting a football camp every summer.