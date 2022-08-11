Field of Dreams

Twitter Has Strong Feelings After Hologram Harry Caray Sings 7th Inning Stretch at Cubs' Field of Dreams Game

By Tim Stebbins

Twitter reacts to Field of Dreams Harry Caray hologram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams game Thursday in Iowa was a night full of nostalgia for fans and players, with plenty of baseball memories from years past.

One of those memories included legendary Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray, who died in 1998, singing the 7th inning street -- or at least, a hologram version of him doing so.

Rooting for the Cubbies was easy, with Chicago defeating the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams Game. But many on Twitter found the hologram to be a bit of a shame.

While the MLB will not return to the Field of Dreams next year to Dyersville, Iowa, because of construction, the Haray Caray hologram from the 2022 game will live on in infamy, thanks to Twitter.

