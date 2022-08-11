Twitter Has Strong Feelings After Hologram Harry Caray Sings 7th Inning Stretch at Cubs' Field of Dreams Game

Twitter reacts to Field of Dreams Harry Caray hologram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams game Thursday in Iowa was a night full of nostalgia for fans and players, with plenty of baseball memories from years past.

One of those memories included legendary Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray, who died in 1998, singing the 7th inning street -- or at least, a hologram version of him doing so.

Rooting for the Cubbies was easy, with Chicago defeating the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams Game. But many on Twitter found the hologram to be a bit of a shame.

That hologram was super creepy.



Ban holograms.#FieldofDreams — Matt Williams (@MattWi77iams) August 12, 2022

That did not look like Harry Caray. #FieldofDreams — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) August 12, 2022

FOX SHOULD BE IN PRISON FOR DOING HARRY CARAY LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/5DfNAZ4QIY — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) August 12, 2022

No. Absolutely not. Get the hell out of here with your AI hologram ghost Harry Caray. pic.twitter.com/eszYcDa5vo — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) August 12, 2022

[taking a big sip of RC Cola]: I have an idea. It's Harry Caray, but it's a hologr



I'M GONNA STOP YOU RIGHT THERE. — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) August 12, 2022

Yo, that Harry Caray hologram was not it. Who cleared that? #Cubs #FieldofDreams — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 12, 2022

Hologram Harry Caray is perhaps the ultimate example of "just because you can doesn't mean you should" — Listen Here Baseball Commissioner (@spacemnkymafia) August 12, 2022

While the MLB will not return to the Field of Dreams next year to Dyersville, Iowa, because of construction, the Haray Caray hologram from the 2022 game will live on in infamy, thanks to Twitter.