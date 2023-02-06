Sunday evening the sports world was all the buzz after reports surfaced that the Brooklyn Nets would trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

Fans immediately started chiming in about the upcoming move.

"I personally think it's a good trade and I'm really excited to see how Kyrie goes with Luka and how he fits with the Mavericks," said Aidan Bernal, a Mavericks fan.

"There's a lot of hype. There's a lot of expectations. There's a lot of what if's, so I'm excited for whatever happens though," said Antonio Igbokidi.

"Man I think it's a good move, he's explosive, good player, Luka needs some help, it will be great to see," said Baron Elder another fan.

Those in the sports talk show world, especially locally, will have a lot to talk about in the coming days.

"Kyrie is coming to the Mavericks. I'm pumped. I'm excited reinvigorated the Mavs are a story again," said Shan Shariff, morning host of Shan & RJ 105.3 The Fan.

He said he jumped off the couch when he found out about the reported trade.

"Now they have outmaneuvered Jerry Jones as the number one story in town, and at least on my show to be the number one story over the Super Bowl when we go out there this week. I'm pumped, I'm excited the Mavs are interesting again and the Mavs are compelling and it's must-see TV in my opinion," expressed Shariff.

He believes the move is a bold one, but also because the options are limited.

"So I think this is absolutely a desperation move on the part of Mark Cuban because the Mavs have not been able to just go out and sign other people like other teams do in free agency," said Shariff.

Of course, with news like this, social media is all the buzz. Shariff has been paying attention to the reaction and in his opinion, gather's there's a split.

"So you have 50% saying 'We've been waiting for a big move Cuban finally gave it.' and the other 50% is like 'You have just run Luka Doncic out of town Mark Cuban because you brought in a team cancer that is going to detonate this like he has everywhere else," said Shariff.

It's well known Irving has made headlines for decisions in the past off the court. The NBA All-Star player missed several games after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets suspended him in regards to a Tweet he shared with a link to a documentary considered to have antisemitic themes. He formally apologized and the suspension was lifted.

"You're going to have certain groups who are probably going to be very outspoken in the Metroplex, starting tomorrow morning saying, 'What this guy has done and what this guy has said in the past is unacceptable, we are not going to forgive it. We're never going to get over it, and we're not going to support it," said Shariff.

"I don't know how much of it has died down, but Kyrie Irving, I believe led the Eastern Conference in terms of All-Star voting for guards. So that says a lot. We as sports fans, a lot of times are willing to forgive a lot of things for talent, and that's the only reason that Kyrie is getting this chance, and he'll probably get another chance moving forward. So that's for everyone to decide. Some people don't like to mix, politics or those issues with sports."

When it comes to the court, the question will be how will it work out with Luka Doncic, who is reportedly on board with the trade.

"Now you got another Batman in town. How's it going to work? Luka's dynamic? Mark Cuban drama? Christian Wood coming back, the Western Conference, LeBron James is not happy about this. He's freaking ticked off. He wanted this badly. The Phoenix Suns Yeah, the LA Clippers, the Miami Heat. All y'all crying? Well, we might be crying soon, but for now, right now tonight, they're crying, so I'm excited for it.”

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks days after the All-Star point guard requested a trade.