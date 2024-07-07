New York Yankees

Dan Hurley throws out first pitch at Yankee Stadium

By Matt Finkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

On a hot Saturday in the Bronx, Dan Hurley walked to the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch ahead of the Yankees' game against the Red Sox.

"Popping in here to Yankee Stadium, the adrenaline is going," said Hurley. "It's amazing when you walk in here."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It's the second year Hurley was invited to throw out the first pitch before a Yankees game. The back-to-back national champion head coach delivered a pitch that sailed a little high. Hurley graded it a D/D- in a tweet thanking the Yankees for the opportunity.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"You spend so much time working and recruiting and getting your team ready for next season that these are really the only moments you get to appreciate the accomplishments," said Hurley. "This is the cool stuff you get to do, the parade, first pitch at Yankee Stadium, going to the White House. These are the cool moments you get to really enjoy the accomplishment but the work is waiting for you pretty quickly."

Hurley's son Andrew and his dad Bob Sr. were on the field with Dan to support him during the first pitch. Hurley shared some fond memories of attending Yankee games with his father and brother when he was a kid.

"[We] went to Yankee games growing up all the time because my dad and my brother were huge Yankee fans," said Hurley. "I would always go against the grain. I was a Royals fan back then. Right now, it's a tie between the Yankees and Red Sox as my second favorite team because I'm sandwiched in Connecticut so I'm in a brutal spot today."

Local

Connecticut State Police 15 mins ago

‘Sorely missed': State police mourn loss of two ‘beloved' K-9s

Connecticut 35 mins ago

Multiple people taken to hospital after crash, vehicle fire in Colebrook

Hurley, who is very superstitious, also joked that the program is trying to do everything exactly the same this offseason as they did last year because it led to another national championship. That includes Hurley's first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

"We're doing everything that we did last year after we won it, precisely everything and we're not doing anything new," said Hurley. "We're superstitious so if we do everything we did last year, we'll just be back, that's the plan."

This article tagged under:

New York Yankeessports
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us