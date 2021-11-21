Dan Mullen Out as Florida Gators Head Coach After 4 Seasons

Heading into the final weekend of the 2021 college football regular season, the Florida Gators have made a coaching move.

The school confirmed Sunday it has fired head coach Dan Mullen after Florida's overtime loss Saturday at Missouri.

Greg Knox, who served as running back coach and special teams coordinator for the Gators since 2018, will serve as interim head coach for Florida's regular season finale against rival Florida State next Saturday.

Mullen, who had a career record of 34-15 with the Gators, started off strong and finished the 2018 and 2019 seasons with wins in the Peach Bowl and Orange Bowl respectively.

However, the 2020 season ended with three straight losses and Florida now sits with a 5-6 record entering their game with the Seminoles - who also enter the game with a 5-6 record.

Mullen's stunning downfall and not-so-surprising departure ends a tumultuous two seasons that included mounting losses, numerous public relation missteps, NCAA sanctions and a victory against lower-division Samford that didn't seem like much for Gators fans to celebrate.

His final game was a 24-23 loss in overtime at Missouri that spotlighted Florida’s flaws: inconsistent quarterback play, a porous offensive line, a lack of playmakers on both sides of the ball and an inability to win close games. The Gators (5-6) have dropped seven consecutive one-possession games, all in the last two seasons.