Dana White criticizes UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell's praise of Hitler

White said the organization would not take any disciplinary actions against Mitchell.

By Mark Anderson | The Associated Press

Bryce Mitchell
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC President and CEO Dana White criticized Bryce Mitchell for making antisemitic and homophobic comments on a podcast during which the featherweight also praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

But, citing freedom of expression, White said the organization would not take any disciplinary actions against Mitchell.

“I've heard a lot of dumb and ignorant (stuff) said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” White said in a statement released by the UFC. “First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people.”

White said the UFC let Mitchell know what he said was unacceptable.

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” White said. “That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

Copyright The Associated Press

