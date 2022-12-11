Emotional Deebo sustains left ankle injury, carted off field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was taken on a cart to the locker room.

The 49ers initially said Samuel was questionable to return with a knee injury, but shortly after halftime, they changed the designation to an ankle injury and ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

The injury occurred late in the first half when Samuel took a handoff and ran up the middle for three yards. He fumbled and as he was being tackled, his left leg was rolled up.

Samuel was in immediate pain and remained on the ground for several minutes, with 49ers teammates surrounding him. When he was placed on the cart, the All-Pro wide receiver was visibly emotional.

The entire team came out to support Deebo pic.twitter.com/A5S8gbzzjr — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2022

Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Jerry Rice criticized the 49ers in light of Samuel's injury.

Former 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman and current free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were quick to send their well-wishes to Samuel.

I just got chills. My heart goes out to u Deebo. Prayin for u — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 11, 2022

Before exiting the game, Samuel had four carries for 21 yards and four receptions for 43 yards. He scored the 49ers' opening touchdown on a 13-yard run.

This is the second straight week the 49ers have had one of their most important players carted to the locker room after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a season-ending broken foot against the Miami Dolphins last week.