Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins 2020-21 NBA MVP Award, Report Says

Report: Nuggets' Jokic Wins 2020-21 NBA MVP Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nikola Jokic reportedly was named the 2020-21 NBA MVP on Tuesday, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2021

From the Serbian League and the 41st pick, Jokic has become the lowest draft pick in NBA history to win MVP. https://t.co/OMLKDqih4e — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2021

Jokic, who was taken 41st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, is the lowest-drafted MVP in league history.

The Serbian superstar center dominated the league this past season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists with 26.4 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 8.3 assists per game.

Denver earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference without star guard Jamal Murray and defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

The Nuggets lost Game 1 of their second-round series to the Phoenix Suns 122-105 on Monday night. Jokic beat out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia Sixers center Joel Embiid for the award.