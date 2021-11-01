Derby High School to Forfeit Last Five Varsity Football Games of Season

Derby High School is forfeiting the last five varsity football games of the season.

The school’s athletic department made the announcement on Sunday afternoon and said it is because of the number of eligible healthy players.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Derby is forfeiting games against Oxford, Seymour, Ansonia, Gilbert and Shelton.

Hello All, Please read & share the below press release regarding modifications to @DerbyCTFootball games moving forward. @DerbyAthletics1 @ValleyIndy https://t.co/vcsUDo621k — Matt Conway (@derbypssuper) October 31, 2021

They said CIAC guidance requires them to forfeit contests if they cannot in good faith reschedule postponed games.

“This is a health and safety thing, not a competitive, can we win or lose, kind of situation. So, we had to take that guidance,” Derby High School Athletics Director Teg Cosgriff said.

Officials said they have a small roster and a number of players have football-related injuries.

The team began the season with 28 players. After five games, injuries mounted and Derby High School Head Football Coach Steve Bainer said as few as 16 players would be available in the coming weeks, forcing the school to make the difficult decision.

The school plans to play a scrimmage against Ansonia on Thursday, Nov. 11, which is senior night for the Derby High School football and cheerleading seniors.

Team officials said they are hoping to give the players something to look forward to, especially the team’s three seniors who will be honored at the Ansonia game.

“They’ve given us everything that they’ve got and we owe it to them to make this happen,” Cosgriff said.

The school is also finalizing details for a second scrimmage before Thanksgiving.

Derby High School’s football team was on the practice field Monday, despite having to forfeit its remaining five games.

“We are still practicing. We are still looking to get better, looking to play,” Bainer said.

He said he wants his team to stay engaged and allow them to enjoy the game they love.