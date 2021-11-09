Frank Gore

Deron Williams to Fight Frank Gore on Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Undercard in December

The former NBA and NFL stars will meet in the ring on Dec. 18

By Steve Coulter

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Deron Williams reportedly could fight Frank Gore originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams is trading in his basketball shoes for boxing gloves.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Williams, who shined as a point guard at the University of Illinois and earned two Olympic gold medals as part of Team USA, will be joining the undercard of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's scheduled fight in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Who will Williams be up against? That would be former NFL running back Frank Gore.

Gore, who last played for the New York Jets during the 2020 NFL season, ranks third all-time in career rushing yards with 16,000 gained.

Gore has yet to play this season and remains a free agent heading into Week 10.

Sports

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 10: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

Milwaukee Bucks 15 hours ago

Biden Hails NBA's Bucks for Championship and Activism

He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and played the first 10 years of his NFL career there before stints in Indianapolis, Buffalo, Miami and New York.

Williams last played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. He was drafted third overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2005 NBA Draft and played for six seasons in Salt Lake City before being dealt east to the Nets.

Before signing with the Cavs, he played two seasons for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Paul-Fury fight was officially announced on Oct. 29. Tickets for the pay-per-view fight at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay go on sale Nov. 10.

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Frank GoreNFLNBAJake PaulDeron Williams
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us