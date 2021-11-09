Deron Williams reportedly could fight Frank Gore originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams is trading in his basketball shoes for boxing gloves.

Williams, who shined as a point guard at the University of Illinois and earned two Olympic gold medals as part of Team USA, will be joining the undercard of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's scheduled fight in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Who will Williams be up against? That would be former NFL running back Frank Gore.

This email just in from the boxing world. Former Maverick and Colony HS Deron Williams is boxing Frank Gore. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/odPbP5dfLt — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) November 9, 2021

Gore, who last played for the New York Jets during the 2020 NFL season, ranks third all-time in career rushing yards with 16,000 gained.

Gore has yet to play this season and remains a free agent heading into Week 10.

He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and played the first 10 years of his NFL career there before stints in Indianapolis, Buffalo, Miami and New York.

Williams last played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. He was drafted third overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2005 NBA Draft and played for six seasons in Salt Lake City before being dealt east to the Nets.

Before signing with the Cavs, he played two seasons for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Paul-Fury fight was officially announced on Oct. 29. Tickets for the pay-per-view fight at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay go on sale Nov. 10.