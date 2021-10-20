The Houston Texans are working towards a potential deal to trade Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins that could be finalized by this week, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

After Miami lost their fourth straight game of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, talks have intensified ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Watson has yet to play during the 2021 NFL season after being accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the offseason.

Houston has started Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills at the quarterback position. The Texans currently are in third place in the AFC South with a 1-5 record.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addressed previous Deshaun Watson rumors with his team before the season began and publicly backed Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback.

Tagovailoa recently returned to the field last Sunday after missing the past three weeks with a left rib fracture.

The Texans travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on Nov. 7.