Detroit Considered for NFL Week 11 Game Between Bills, Browns

Feet of snow are expected to hit Buffalo prior to Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium

By Logan Reardon

Detroit considered for NFL Week 11 game between Bills, Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL has a decision to make.

With a monster snowstorm hurling toward Buffalo, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Browns could be played at an alternate location.

The league reportedly is monitoring the blizzard while staying in contact with both clubs. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Ford Field in Detroit has been speculated as a potential site for the game if it is moved from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are set to face the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving – just four days after the scheduled Bills-Browns game. The Lions will face the Giants on the road Sunday, so their home stadium is open. A decision on the site of Sunday’s game is expected by Friday, Cabot said.

Latest weather models as of Thursday morning predict that up to 70 (!) inches of snow could fall in Buffalo within a 24-hour window. Snow is expected to begin falling overnight on Thursday into Friday, and it won’t stop until late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The Bills, of course, are no strangers to playing in the snow. They faced the Colts in a blizzard in December of 2017, winning a low-scoring overtime affair. Indianapolis’ starting quarterback that day was Jacoby Brissett – the same guy who will be under center for Cleveland on Sunday.

The Browns played the Dolphins in Miami last Sunday, where “feels like” temperatures surpassed 100 degrees. Weather in Cleveland is much more akin to Buffalo, so the Browns are expected to practice outside this week to prepare.

Riding a two-game losing streak, the 6-3 Bills likely aren’t thrilled with the weather situation. Facing a struggling 3-6 Browns team, Josh Allen and Co. need to right the ship to keep pace in the AFC East – where all four teams are above .500 and in the playoff picture.

