Dewanna Bonner nets franchise-high 41 points for Sun, credits young daughter

Connecticut Sun forward Dewanna Bonner is still reaching new heights 14 years into her career.

The WNBA veteran scored a career-high 41 points in Thursday night’s win over the Las Vegas Aces. It was also a new franchise record for the Sun that helped the team hand Vegas their first loss of the season.

Post-game, Bonner said she was motivated after an uncharacteristic five-point game in the first of back-to-back games against the Aces. But, she added, she got a little boost from one of her twin daughters, Cali, too.

“Cali gave me some superpowers, literally before I left like, ‘here mom here's some super powers.’ So I was ready this game,” said Bonner.

“I'm always going to be at the top of my game. I prepare really hard, I work really hard... Of course everybody says this but you out-work everybody. And I really believe that in myself. I'm going to believe that in myself, in my game and all the work that I’ve put in for 14 years until it's time for me to retire," she continued.

Bonner spent 10 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury before joining the Sun. Connecticut will visit the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, June 11. The next home game at Mohegan Sun Arena is also against the Dream, Thursday, June 15.