A look at UConn players drafted into WNBA through the years

Paige Bueckers is expected to be the top pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night, continuing a legacy for the college that has had more WNBA draft picks than any other school in league history.

UConn's Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin are also eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Through the years, UConn has sent 47 players to the WNBA through the draft, according to the league.

The next closest is Tennessee with 44.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

UConn players drafted into WNBA

Here’s a look at the players and where in the draft they were selected.

1998

1998: Rita Williams, number 13, Washington Mystics

1999

1999: Kara Wolters, number 36, Houston Comets

1999: Jennifer Rizzotti, number 48, Houston Comets

2000

2000: Paige Sauer, 31, Los Angeles Sparks

2001

2001: Svetlana Abrosimova, number 7, Minnesota Lynx

2001: Kelly Schumacher, number 14, Indiana Fever

2001: Shea Ralph, number 40, Utah Starzz

2002

2002: Sue Bird, number 1, Seattle Storm

2002: Swin Cash, number 2, Detroit

2002: Asjha Jones, number 4, Washington Mystics

2002: Tamika Williams, number 6, Minnesota

2004

2004: Diana Taurasi, number 1, Phoenix Mercury

2005

2005: Jessica Moore, number 24, Charlotte Sting

2005: Ashley Battle, number 25, Seattle Storm

2006

2006: Barbara Turner, 11, Seattle Storm

2006: Ann Strother, number 15, Houston Comets, traded to Phoenix

2006: Willnett Crockett, 22, Los Angeles Sparks

2008

2008: Ketia Swanier, number 12, Connecticut Sun

2008: Charde Houston, number 30, Minnesota Lynx

2009

2009: Renee Montgomery, number 4, Minnesota Lynx

2010

2010: Tina Charles, number 1, Connecticut Sun

2010: Kalana Greene, number 13, New York Liberty

2011

2011: Maya Moore, number 1, Minnesota Lynx

2012

2012: Tiffany Hayes, number 14, Atlanta Dream

2013

2013: Kelly Faris, number 11, Connecticut Sun

2014

2014: Stefanie Dolson, number 6, Washington Mystics

2014: Bria Hartley, number 7, Seattle Storm

2015

2015: Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, number 3, Seattle Storm

2015: Kiah Stokes, number 11, New York Liberty

2016

2016: Breanna Stewart, number 1, Seattle Storm

2016: Moriah Jefferson, number 2, San Antonio Stars

2016: Morgan Tuck, number 3, Connecticut Sun

2017

2017: Saniya Chong, number 26, Dallas Wings

2018

2018: Gabby Williams, number 4, Chicago Sky

2018: Azurá Stevens, number 6, Dallas Wings

2018: Kia Nurse, number 10, New York Liberty

2019

2019: Katie Lou Samuelson, number 4, Chicago Sky

2019: Napheesa Collier, number 6, Minnesota Lynx

2020

2020: Megan Walker, number 9, New York Liberty (from Dallas via Las Vegas)

2020: Crystal Dangerfield, number 16, Minnesota Lynx

2022

2022: Christyn Williams, number 14, Washington Mystics (via Atlanta)

2022: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, number 19, Los Angeles Sparks

2022: Evina Westbrook, 21, Seattle Storm

2023

2023: Lou Lopez Sénéchal, number 5, Dallas Wings

2023: Dorka Juhász, number 16, Minnesota Lynx

2024

2024: Aaliyah Edwards, number 6, Washington Mystics

2024: Nika Mühl, number 14, Seattle Storm