Alex Karaban announces he'll return to UConn

Alex Karaban announced on social media on Tuesday that he will be returning to UConn next year to go for another national title for the men’s basketball team.

“The last few years have been transformational for me as a person and player. I am forever grateful to my coaching staff, my brothers, the fans, and the community at UConn for all of the memories we've made together,” he posted on social media.

“I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard. Last year, we didn't achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right! After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers," he added.

Let's run it back one last time,” he posted on Twitter and Instagram!

