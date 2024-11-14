UConn

Alex Karaban, Solo Ball help No. 3 UConn rout Le Moyne 90-49

By Jim Fuller

UConn forward Alex Karaban (11) drives to the basket as Le Moyne forward Nate Fouts (15) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Hartford, Conn.
AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Alex Karaban scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and No. 3 UConn routed Le Moyne 90-49 on Wednesday night.

Liam McNeeley added 15 points for two-time defending national champion UConn (3-0). Solo Ball scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Tarris Reed Jr. added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Hassan Diarra had 10 points and six assists.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Dwayne Koroma led Le Moyne (1-3) with 13 points and five rebounds. Fred Bagatskis had 11 points.

Takeaways

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Le Moyne: The Dolphins are in their second season playing at the Division I level. Le Moyne led Syracuse by five points at halftime before falling 86-82 and led UConn by three points early in the game.

UConn: Hassan Diarra, the most experienced guard on the UConn team and a member of the two championship teams, continues to come off the bench for the Huskies. He had a pair of baskets when UConn was struggling to score. Late in the half, he hit a 3-pointer and assisted on Jaylin Stewart's buzzer-beating layup to give the Huskies a 38-19 lead at halftime.

Key moment

Dog House

UConn Nov 11

No. 2 UConn cruises past South Florida as Geno Auriemma pulls within a victory of NCAA record

UConn Nov 11

No. 3 UConn overcomes sluggish start to roll past New Hampshire 92-53

UConn had missed nine of its first 10 from 3-point range and only led 21-16 when Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley had back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Huskies their first double-digit lead.

Key stat

UConn has scored at least 90 points in each of its first three games for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Up next

UConn plays East Texas A&M on Tuesday night in its fourth straight home game to open the season. Le Moyne plays at St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us