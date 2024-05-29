UConn

Alex Karaban withdraws from NBA Draft to return to UConn next season

Purdue v Connecticut
Alex Karaban is not ready to end his UConn career.

The redshirt junior announced Wednesday he has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Storrs next season.

"While I've enjoyed the Draft process, Storrs is home. Let's run it back," Karaban posted on his Instagram account Wednesday.

Karaban has been a key figure in the Huskies' back-to-back national championships.

He averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the 2023-2024 season.

