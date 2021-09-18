UConn Football

Army Scores Early and Often in 52-21 Victory Over UConn

uconn generic football

Christian Anderson ran for two touchdowns, passed for another and Army reached the end zone on all six of its first-half possessions in rolling to a 52-21 win over UConn on Saturday.

Anderson’s two short scoring runs and his 39-yard TD pass to Isaiah Alston gave the Black Knights (3-0) a 21-0 lead on the way to their 12th straight home victory.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The win was the 52nd for coach Jeff Monken, breaking a tie with Jim Young for third all-time at West Point

Tyrell Robinson ran for a career-long 70-yard score and Jakobi Buchanan and Anthony Adkins added short TD runs for a 42-0 halftime lead. The 42 points were the most in a first half since scoring 42 against Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl, a 70-14 victory.

Local

traffic Sep 17

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer on Route 695 in Killingly

Rocky Neck State Park 1 hour ago

Police Respond to Water Emergency at Rocky Neck State Park

For the second straight game, Army did not punt.

The Huskies (0-4) stopped Army’s offense for the first time in the third quarter and they scored on freshman Tyler Phommachanh’s 38-yard keeper and a 96-yard kickoff return by another freshman, Brian Brewton. It was UConn’s first kickoff return for a TD since 2011. The points were the first for UConn against an FBS opponent this season.

Fourteen Black Knights had positive rushing yards for a team total of 397 led by Robinson’s 84.

Phommachanh ran for two touchdowns and had 60 yards rushing and 109 passing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn FootballsportsUConnUConn Huskiesdog house
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us