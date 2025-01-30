UConn

Ball and Reed help UConn erase a 14-point deficit to top DePaul 72-61

By Jim Fuller

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 29 DePaul at UConn

Solo Ball scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and UConn rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat DePaul 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Tarris Reed Jr. had 16 points and eight rebounds for UConn (15-6, 7-3 Big East). Jaylin Stewart finished with 15 points before leaving following an awkward fall under DePaul's basket with 3:34 to play.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Layden Blocker had 18 points and five rebounds, while CJ Gunn added 14 points for DePaul (10-12, 1-10).

DePaul, which has lost 42 of its last 43 regular-season Big East games, led by as many as 14 points in the first half as the Blue Demons scored at will against the Huskies early.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

But UConn outscored DePaul 43-24 in the second half to avoid the upset.

DePaul took a 37-29 lead into halftime, but UConn cut the lead to two on 3-pointers by Ball and Stewart in the first 2:08 of the second half.

UConn freshman Liam McNeeley missed his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. Freshman guard Ahmad Nowell also sat with an ankle injury. DePaul was without forward David Skogman, who has started in 14 of the 18 games he played this season.

Dog House

UConn Jan 27

Auburn, Duke top men's AP Top 25, UConn tumbles to No. 25

UConn Jan 26

Strong carries No. 6 UConn until Bueckers finds her touch in 2nd half of 72-61 win over Creighton

Takeaways

DePaul: The Blue Demons, who have lost three Big East games in overtime, didn't trail in this one until midway through the second quarter.

UConn: The Huskies avoided a second consecutive conference loss with an impressive second-half performance aided by going 14 for 14 from the foul line.

Key moment

Ball scored seven points in 44 seconds in the second half. He completed a three-point play to give UConn its first lead of the game with 9:38 left to play and had a four-point play on the next possession.

Key stat

UConn had 11 assists on 12 second-half baskets to pull away.

Up next

  • UConn: Plays at No. 9 Marquette on Saturday.
  • DePaul: Plays at home against Seton Hall on Sunday.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us