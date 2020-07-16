Big East

BIG EAST Cancels Non-Conference Competition for Six Sports; UConn Football Season Not Impacted

uconn usf 46

The BIG EAST Conference announced its 2020 fall sports schedules will no longer include any non-conference competition due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference said in a statement on its website Thursday.

"Due to the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, BIG EAST fall sports schedules will not include any non-conference competition," the statement read.

The impacted sports are: men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, volleyball and field hockey.

The BIG EAST Conference's announcement will not have an imapct on the 2020 UConn football schedule, according to the University of Connecticut's athletics department.

"Today's announcement has no impact on the 2020 UConn football schedule as any such decisions will be made by UConn independently.  UConn will continue to explore possible scenarios for the 2020 season," UConn said on its website.

As of now, there is no impact on plans for the BIG EAST Conference 2020-21 winter and spring sports seasons.

