Bueckers scores 12 points in return from knee sprain as UConn routs St. John's 71-45

Paige Bueckers scored 12 points after missing two games with a left knee sprain to help No. 6 UConn win its sixth straight, 71-45 over St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Bueckers, after sitting out wins over Xavier and Georgetown, made four of seven shots in 23 minutes. The guard added five rebounds along with two steals and finished the game six shy of becoming UConn’s 12th 2,000-point scorer.

Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) with 13 points and Ashlynn Shade finished with 10 as UConn never trailed.

Ber'Nyah Mayo led St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with 10 points.

The Huskies led by 15 at halftime but let the lead slip to 11 in the opening minute of the third. Bueckers hit three mid-range jumpers in a 12-2 run that expanded UConn’s lead to 48-26 and the Huskies took a 23-point lead into the fourth.

Takeaways

UConn: The Huskies were much better holding onto the ball in the second half. UConn committed eight turnovers in the first and finished with 13.

St. John's: The Red Storm entered second in the Big East in scoring defense (53.8 points) but allowed the Huskies to shoot 56.9%, including 15 of 20 on layups.

Key Moment

The Huskies scored the game's first six points and ended the first quarter with a 25-10 lead after Shade hit an open corner 3 to beat the horn.

Key Stat

The Huskies held the Red Storm to 5 for 24 from 3-point range after allowing a season-high 10 3s in their win over Georgetown last week.

Up Next

UConn: hosts Seton Hall on Sunday.

St. John’s: hosts Villanova on Saturday.