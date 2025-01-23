Bueckers, Strong lead UConn in rout of Villanova 100-57

Paige Bueckers had 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in just three quarters to help No. 6 UConn rout Villanova 100-57 on Wednesday night.

Sarah Strong had 22 points and Kaitlyn Chen added a season-high 17 for the Huskies (18-2, 9-0 Big East). They have won 29 straight conference regular-season games.

Jasmine Bascoe had 15 points for Villanova (10-10, 4-4). Maddie Burke and Maddie Webber each added 11.

Bueckers had 19 points in the first half, nine in a 3:43 span. UConn had runs of 12-0, 10-0 and 10-0 in the half and led 58-32 at the break.

With the Huskies leading by 42 points at the end of the third quarter, none of the starters played in the fourth quarter. A basket by freshman Allie Ziebell with 2:38 left to play made it 100-54 as the Huskies had their second 100-point game of the season.

Takeaways

Villanova: Maddie Burke made her 200th career 3-pointer. She had 73 3-pointers in two seasons at Penn State and has 128 in 92 career games at for the Wildcats.

UConn: The 100 points by the Huskies are the most in 64 meetings with Villanova. The previous high was 93 on Jan. 19, 2002.

Key moment

UConn had a 12-0 run after Villanova scored the first basket of the game.

Key stat

UConn hit 16 of 18 shots at one point and shot 70% in the first half, the best shooting percentage in a first half this season.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday. Villanova hosts Xavier, and UConn is at Creighton.