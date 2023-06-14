Buy a piece of UConn's Gampel Pavilion court

UConn fans now have a chance to own a piece of the court at Gampel Pavilion.

After the end of the basketball season, the university began replacing the 33-year-old floor that was installed at Gampel just after its opening in 1990.

The court has been played on by 16 national championship teams between the men's and women's basketball programs, and has seen UConn greats come and go from Rebecca Lobo, Ray Allen, Jen Rizzotti, Richard Hamilton, Emeka Okafor, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Cliff Robinson, Kemba Walker, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Adama Sanogo, and so many more.

UConn has partnered with Artsman to come up with a collection of items made from actual pieces of the court for fans to purchase.

They include everything from wood blocks, to mini-courts, desk frames, and even a bottle opener.

The limited-edition items went on sale Wednesday.

Future items will be up for sale and also up for a blind auction, according to UConn.

