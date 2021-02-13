UConn Huskies

Cole Scores Season-High 24 to Lead UConn Over Xavier 80-72

Connecticut vs. Xavier basketball
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

R.J. Cole came off the bench and scored a season-high 24 points as UConn held off Xavier 80-72 on Saturday.

Cole drained 5 of 7 3-point shots and had seven assists — both season highs. UConn was 11 of 26 from distance and had 21 assists on 28 baskets.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and nine rebounds for UConn (9-5, 6-5 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Tyler Polley had 10 points.

Local

first alert weather 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Tracking a Potential Ice Storm Monday Into Tuesday

Senate impeachment trial 5 hours ago

CT Lawmakers React to Senate Acquittal of Trump in Historic Second Impeachment Trial

Zach Freemantle scored a career-high 30 points and had 15 rebounds for the Musketeers (11-3, 4-3). Nate Johnson added 14 points and six rebounds. Paul Scruggs had 9 points and 12 assists.

The Musketeers cut a 14-point UConn second-half lead down to four, 76-72 on a Johnson 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. UConn’s Martin and Whaley made four straight free throws while Xavier missed twice from distance.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn HuskiessportsUConnuconn basketballdog house
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us