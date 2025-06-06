UConn

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is out for a 3rd consecutive game with a concussion

May 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) is seen during the first half against the Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

UConn great and Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will miss her third consecutive game with a concussion when the Los Angeles Sparks visit Friday night.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft out of UConn, was placed in the WNBA’s concussion protocol after a 97-92 loss at Chicago on May 29. The Wings said she would miss at least two games while not providing any specifics on what led to the concussion.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bueckers has already missed a home game against the Sky and a game at Seattle. Dallas is last in the WNBA at 1-7.

The three-time Associated Press All-American has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals while playing nearly 34 minutes per game.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us