Dan Hurley ready to pursue more championships at UConn

UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley preaches teamwork and loyalty to one another to his players, and Monday's decsion to stay with the Huskies falls right in line with that mentality.

Just hours after the announcement that Hurley was turning down the Los Angeles Lakers' six-year, $70 million offer, the school released a statement from Coach Hurley.

"I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut," Hurley said in the statement. "We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

The road to a three-peat begins now.

UConn has scheduled a news conference with Hurley on Thursday at 2 p.m.