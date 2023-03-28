Donovan Clingan is Pride of Bristol as UConn Prepares for Final Four Appearance

He is a home grown Husky - Bristol’s Donovan Clingan. The UConn freshman has been a driving force in the team’s NCAA Tournament run, but for those in his hometown, he is something different.

“We all start to think that he’s ours, too,” said Lynn Archibald.

Archibald says she has known Clingan for years, and describes the 7-foot-2 teenager as a “gentle giant.”

“He’s obviously very big but he’s very kind, caring and just a wonderful human being,” Archibald said.

As UConn heads to the Final Four, Clingan is the pride of Bristol, but no one loves him more than his family. His sister says this is Donovan’s dream come true.

It’s a little insane because this is the kid I grew up with, making my March Madness brackets with. We’d compete against each other. Now he he’s in my bracket. -Olivia Clingan, Donovan's little sister

Aside from a chance to play for a national championship, there is deeper meaning for the Clingan family.

Donovan’s mother, Stacey, was also a celebrated basketball player who set records at Bristol Central High School. Sadly, she passed away from breast cancer in 2018, but her memory still drives Donovan.

“He wanted to make her proud,” said Olivia Clingan. “[Donovan] wanted to do what she did, and even beyond that. Just to almost continue her legacy.”

That legacy is something Donovan is honoring with every rebound, block and dunk.

“I can’t be happier for them because they are starting to live out a dream. A dream that Stacy would’ve wanted,” said Tim Barrette, who coached Donovan at Bristol Central High School. “You know Stacey is smiling down on this entire family.”

A year ago, Donovan lead Bristol Central to a state championship. His coach remembers the dominance and what Donovan said to him when the two visited UConn's Gampel Pavilion last year.

Submitted photo Donovan Clingan.

“When he walked out of the gym, he said, 'coach I’m going to put another banner up,'” said Barrette.

Donovan and the UConn Huskies are now just two wins from being able to earn a fifth national title. With that, Olivia Clingan is among the legion of UConn fans, pulling for her brother in Houston.

“I’m just so incredibly proud of him because you always hope this is going to happen,” she said, “but when it becomes reality, it’s just wild.”