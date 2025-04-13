Excitement for UConn victory parade builds in Downtown Hartford

The UConn victory parade is set to kick off in Hartford on Sunday.

Thousands are expected to flood the streets to cheer on the Women's Basketball Team and catch a glimpse at the national championship trophy.

There's a big storm coming to Hartford, and it’s about to rain blue and white in the Capitol City.

"UConn women! The big number 12,” said Cindy McCarty, a fan visiting from Plattsburgh, New York.

There’s lots of excitement from fans and business owners right at home, too.

"I think we're a little spoiled. We're getting used to it,” said Matt Rusconi, owner of The Brownstone in Hartford. “Hartford loves a parade. We've been lucky to have three in three years,” he said.

Rusconi says this is one of the best days of the year – not just for business, but for showing off Hartford to a huge audience.

On Pratt Street, other businesses are getting ready for the blue wave, too.

Mike Smith of Urban Lodge Brewing says he's excited for fans to drink their UConn beer and to see Hartford’s lively downtown, coming at a perfect time after another busy St. Patrick’s Day.

“We're putting a bunch of beer together, filling up coolers and stuff like that. Trying to get stuff together for the window,” said Smith. “It’s a good boost for us going into that season. So having two really busy days for us, you know, pretty close together is just a good boost for business,” said Smith.

Here is information on road closures and the parade route.