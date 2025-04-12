Fans come out to meet UConn Star Sarah Strong at Dick's Sporting Goods

Hundreds of people came out to Dick's Sporting Goods in Manchester for UConn's women's basketball national champ Sarah Strong.

Strong, who is the WCBA National Freshman of the Year, signed player cards, shirts and took photos with hundreds of fans that were excited to meet her.

"She seems really nice, and it felt really good to meet her," Oliver Mishriky of Manchester said.

As a freshman, Strong has received honors such as:

2025 national champion

2025 WBCA National Freshman of the Year

2025 WBCA All-America

2025 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team

Ranks No. 2 for UConn freshmen in points with 657

"It's definitely great, I wasn't expecting this many people to be out here, but the support just means a lot to me so it's really fun to see. Just super proud of the outcome of the game, super proud of my teammates and seeing people here to support just means a lot," Strong said.

As she heads into her sophomore season, fans are just as excited for what is to come.

"I think she's the future of basketball. Truly one of the best players ever to touch the UConn court," UConn fan Yasmin Lynch said.