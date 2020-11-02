Fans Won't Be Allowed at UConn Home Basketball Games

Fans initially will not be allowed at UConn basketball games at Gampel Pavilion this season, according to the athletics department.

State public health officials have decided that attendance at games will be limited to the families of the players and coaches, UConn announced on Monday.

"I would like to thank the Department of Public Health and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their guidance and expertise throughout this process," director of athletics David Benedict said. "I know some of our fans will be disappointed but their health and safety, along with the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and university community, is our top priority."

The families of the players and coaches will be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask-wearing, social distancing between different families, and observing Connecticut's travel advisory policy.

If conditions related to the pandemic improve, the plan for games in Storrs could change, UConn said.

The school will provide information and options for season ticket holders soon.