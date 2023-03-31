Final Four Run Has Been Hurley Family Dream

While UConn has been blowing out opponents en route to the Final Four, one player has gotten quite a bit of attention - Andrew Hurley.

The coach’s son has gotten some play time in the closing minutes, while his family and friends take it all in.

Making it to the Final Four is a lifetime dream Andrew Hurley says he has shared with his father, head Coach Dan Hurley.

“I’ve always watched the ‘one shining moment’ every single year with him,” said Andrew, referencing the iconic highlight video shown at the end of every NCAA tournament.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Together, they’re embracing the moment, while Andrew’s mother Andrea documents it.

“I mean, God knows how many pictures and videos she’s taken,” said Andrew. “I know she’s got one million of them just stowed away on her phone.”

Andrew was part of East Catholic High School’s 2019 state championship team. Now, those former teammates are cheering for him.

Although Andrew usually only plays after games have been essentially decided, his former teammates aren’t changing the channel in the closing minutes.

“No, of course not,” said Sacred Heart player and former East Catholic player Joey Reilly. “I want to see Drew get out there and get a couple of jumpers off.”

Yale standout basketball player Matt Knowling met Andrew when he transferred to East Catholic his junior year. He now considers Andrew to be one of his best friends and is excited when he checks into a tournament game.

“Every time he goes in, I’m standing up, I have my phone in my hand I’m trying to record and make sure it goes in and really rooting for him and really get excited,” said Knowling, who played in the tournament himself last season.

Andrew hasn’t scored in the tournament yet, but his high school teammates are confident about the next shot he takes.

“It’s going in. It’s 1000% going in,” said Reilly with a huge smile. “If you know Drew, you know he’s got a beautiful jump shot. You know it’s going up and it’s going in.”

And no one would like to see that more than the head coach.

“He’s a chip off the old block,” said Hurley. “He’s just a mini me.”

As for Saturday night, Andrew says the team has been thinking about this moment for a very long time, and they are ready. He says his father and the team are locked in and he’s confident they will bring home a fifth national championship for UConn.