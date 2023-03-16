Former President Obama Not Hot on UConn in NCAA Tournament

Former President Barack Obama apparently isn't hot on UConn in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Since his days in the White House, Obama has released his picks in the March Madness brackets each year. He Tweeted out his picks Wednesday evening.

On the men's side, the former president has the Huskies going out in the first round, losing to Iona on Friday.

Oddmakers have No. 4 seed UConn as the favorites against No. 13 seed Iona. But there are some who believe the Gaels, led by coach Rick Pitino, could pull off the upset.

Obama has Duke, Baylor, Houston, and UCLA in the Final Four, with Duke beating Houston for the National Championship.

It’s the best time of year! My #MarchMadness brackets will get busted soon enough, but here are my picks.



Who do you have winning it all? pic.twitter.com/H3MdBkJCmY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2023

In the women's tournament, he has UConn going to the Elite 8, before losing to Virginia Tech.

That would put the Hokies in Obama's Final Four, along with South Carolina, Stanford, and Indiana, with South Carolina beating Indiana in the final to capture back-to-back championships.

No. 2 seed UConn begins its tournament Saturday at Gampel Pavilion against No. 15 seed Vermont.