UConn

Former UConn Basketball Star Stanley Robinson Dead at 32

Former UConn basketball player Stanley Robinson has died at the age of 32.

The UConn Men's Basketball program tweeted out condolences to Robinson's family on Wednesday morning.

"The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley "Sticks" Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley's family at this difficult time," the tweet read.

Robinson played for the Huskies from 2006-2010. He finished his career with 1,231 points, 30th on UConn's all-time list.

Robinson was born in Birmingham, Alabama.

There is no word on a cause of death.

