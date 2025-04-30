UConn

Former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams transferring to UConn

Former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams says she is transferring to UConn.

Williams posted on social media Wednesday that she had committed to the reigning national champions. 

Williams had entered the transfer portal after Marisa Moseley stepped down as Wisconsin’s coach last month.

Williams, who is 6-foot-4, averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks this past season and was the 2023-2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all conference selection.

