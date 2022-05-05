Friday's UConn Baseball and Softball Games Moved Up Due to Rain

Baseball and softball games at the University of Connecticut will be moved up several hours because of the rain.

University officials said inclement weather for Friday is the reason for pushing up game times from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The university said the Fan Appreciation Fest has been canceled because of these changes. Multiple food trucks will still be present in addition to the normal concessions available at Elliot Ballpark and Burrill Family Field.

Fans who bought tickets to the baseball or softball game will be able to get into both venues.

The softball team is playing its final regular season series game against Villanova this weekend. The team is one win away from clinching its first Big East regular season crown in over 20 years.

The baseball team is set to take on Creighton. They're one game ahead in the Big East standings.

