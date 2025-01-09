Fudd and Strong dominate as UConn rolls past Xavier without Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd had 18 of her 23 points in the first half as No. 7 UConn rolled to an 81-27 win over Xavier on Wednesday night.

Sarah Strong added 15 points — all in the first half — with seven rebounds and five steals for UConn (14-2, 5-0 Big East). UConn played without leading scorer Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over Villanova. There is no timetable for her return, but UConn coach Geno Auriemma thought there was a chance Bueckers could return next week.

Allie Ziebell had 15 of her 17 points in the second half for the Huskies.

Irune Orio led Xavier (5-10, 0-4) with 10 points.

The Musketeers, who didn't score their 10th point until 26 seconds were left in the first half, lost their 45th straight Big East game. Xavier trailed 43-10 at that point.

Takeaways

Xavier: The Musketeers falls to 0-9 against UConn. In the eight Big East matchups against UConn, the Musketeers have lost by at least 36 points seven times.

UConn: Fudd had her season-high in points in the first game without Bueckers. Fudd's previous season-high was 18 points in wins over ranked Ole Miss and Louisville teams.

Key moment

UConn was already in command with a nine-point lead before Strong had eight points and Fudd five during a 15-0 run to put the Huskies up 30-6.

Key stat

UConn outscored Xavier 36-4 in points off the turnovers through the first three quarters. The Huskies had more steals than Xavier had points in the first half.

Up next

The Musketeers play at home against St. John's on Saturday.

UConn plays at Georgetown on Saturday.